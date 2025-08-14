Cubs Hammer Sky Carp 12-1 to Jump into Tie for First Place

August 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit, WI - The South Bend Cubs rise up the Midwest League West Division standings has landed them in a tie for first place. Thanks to a 12-1 domination of the Beloit Sky Carp on Wednesday night, the Cubs are even with Beloit with a 24-19 second-half mark. The Cubs picked up 13 hits in Wednesday's win, and also walked 11 times for the second straight game.

Erian Rodriguez got the start for South Bend, working five shutout innings in his second straight victory as a member of the Cubs rotation. Rodriguez punched out a career-high nine batters in his outing, and was working with the lead after the 2nd inning.

Kade Snell led off the 2nd with a base-hit, and then stole second base. Snell has swiped three bases this week, after not stealing a bag in his first pro series played against Quad Cities. Rafael Morel then singled in Snell for a 1-0 lead. Later in the same inning, Drew Bowser plated Morel via an RBI sac-fly.

Morel wrapped up Wednesday with a four-hit game. The Cubs outfielder has multi-hit efforts in both games this week, after finishing Tuesday night with three hits. It was Morel's first four-hit game since also picking up four knocks on the road at Beloit in April of 2024.

South Bend added a run in the 4th, and took a 3-0 lead into the middle innings. The first man out of the Cubs bullpen was the rehabbing Caleb Kilian, who pitched in the second game of his rehab assignment. Kilian allowed a single tally in his lone frame on the mound. Later out of the Cubs bullpen, Luis Rujano fired two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

In the 7th, the Cubs plated three more runs on base hits from Morel and Leonel Espinoza. Lastly, it was another big 8th inning, with a six-run rally. In South Bend's 12-game homestand, they had four games scoring three or more runs in the 8th. Tonight's 8th inning featured three hits and three walks, including a bases clearing triple with the bags loaded from Bowser. It was a marquee night for Bowser, who drove in a career-best five RBI.

In the 9th, Dominic Hambley tossed a shutout frame to wrap up the victory. The Cubs have now won 10 of their last 14 games, and on Thursday night will have the opportunity to take sole-possession of first place in the division. They'll need another victory over Beloit, and will send righty Kevin Valdez to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET at ABC Supply Stadium.







