Dragons Rained-Out on Tuesday Night at Lansing; Afternoon Game Set for Wednesday, Doubleheader Thursday

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to rain on Tuesday night in Lansing, Michigan. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 14 as part of a doubleheader in Lansing. The first game will start at 5:05 pm (EDT). Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning games.

The Dragons will play a single-game in Lansing on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 pm prior to Thursday night's doubleheader.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 19 against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.