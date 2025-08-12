Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 l Game #105 (40)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-26, 34-70) at Lansing Lugnuts (17-25, 53-55)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.93) vs. RH Grant Judkins (7-7, 4.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Lake County 7, Dayton 5. Lake County broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the sixth inning and three more in the eighth and went on to take four of six in the series. The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth and got the tying run to the plate but could not deliver the big hit. Carlos Jorge was 3 for 5 with an RBI for Dayton while Anthony Stephan had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

Last Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons went 2-4 in the series. Lake County outscored the Dragons 28-20 in the six games. The Dragons hit .237 as a team and hit one home run in the series, averaging 3.3 runs/game. The Dragons team ERA in the series was 4.17 and they had two errors in the set.

Team Notes:

In the Dragons last series at Lansing June 24-29, they set season highs in a series for several offensive categories including runs (52 in 6 games; 8.7 runs/game); team batting average (.314), hits (71; 11.8 hits/game), extra base hits (30), team batting average with runners in scoring position (.338), and hits with runners in scoring position (25). The Dragons split that six-game series.

Player Notes:

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery last Wednesday (August 6) to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024 and began Wednesday's game with four scoreless innings before allowing the only Lake County run of the night in the fifth.

Anthony Stephan has an 11-game hitting streak, going 15 for 43 (.349) with three home runs and two doubles, seven RBI, and four walks, raising his batting average from .253 to .271.

Jack Moss in his first 18 games with the Dragons is 17 for 52 (.327) with seven walks and an OBP of .406.

Ariel Almonte over his last 14 games is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs and three doubles.

Carter Graham in his last eight games is 10 for 28 (.357) with one home run and two doubles.

Yerlin Confidan in the last series with Lake County went 8 for 21 (.381) with a double and three RBI.

Graham Osman in his last five games: 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 11 BB, 17 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last seven games: 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, August 13 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-6, 4.33) at Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (1-2, 5.33)

Thursday, August 14 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) at Lansing RH Kenya Huggins (0-0, 3.60)

Friday, August 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (4-6, 3.74)

Saturday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 4.90)

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Lansing RH Grant Judkins

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







