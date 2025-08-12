Dragons Announce Game Schedule for 2026 Season

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced their home schedule for the 2026 season. The Dragons will again host 66 regular season home games at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in 2026. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Dragons home opening night game in 2026 is set for Tuesday, April 7 against the Lake County Captains. The final home game of the regular season is Sunday, September 6.

Dates and opponents for the 2026 season are subject to change.

Dragons 2026 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

The Dragons 2026 home schedule will feature 11 six-game series for a total of 66 home dates. All six-game sets are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. The Dragons will also play 66 road games against their Midwest League rivals.

The Dragons will open their Midwest League schedule with a three-game road series at the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Thursday, April 2. Their first home series at Day Air Ballpark is set for April 7-13 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains.

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The Dragons home schedule in 2026 will include visits for two series by their East Division rivals, the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), and Lake County Captains (Guardians), and one home series against East Division opponents the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres),. Three West Division clubs, the South Bend Cubs (Cubs), Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), and Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) will each visit Dayton for one series.







