Kernels Blast Two Home Runs, Bohorquez Shines, Cedar Rapids Tops Quad Cities 5-2

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Eduardo Tait and Danny De Andrade crushed home runs in support of Adrian Bohorquez, who had a career night with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings to snap the Kernels' seven-game skid in a 5-2 win over Quad Cities.

Coming home after a 12-game road trip, the Kernels jumped in front early. In the bottom of the first, Eduardo Tait lasered a home run to right to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Kernels extended their lead. A two-out Misael Urbina walk brought up Danny De Andrade, who launched a home run to right to make it 3-0. Then, Kyle Hess lined a base hit to right and hustled to second for a double. One batter later, Maddux Houghton lined a triple off the wall in right to drive in Hess to up the edge to 4-0.

On the mound, Cedar Rapids starter Adrian Bohorquez cruised in his first home start. The right-hander carved through the Quad Cities order. He struck out seven and didn't allow a walk across a career high 5.2 innings pitched.

In the top of the sixth, Quad Cities got a run on a Blake Mitchell sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

In the top of the seventh, the River Bandits drew closer. A walk and an infield single put two on with one out for Erick Torres, who pushed an RBI single to right to make it 4-2.

In the home half of the inning, the Kernels got a run back. Houghton began the frame with a walk, then Jefferson Valladares doubled to drive in Houghton from first to make it 5-2.

Up by three, Ruddy Gomez came on out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and tossed two scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save over Quad Cities and snap the seven-game skid in the 5-2 win.

With the victory, the Kernels go to 60-48 overall and to 20-22 in the second half. Games two and three of the series against the Bandits are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Ty Langenberg starts opposite Drew Beam in game one of the doubleheader, while Chase Chaney starts game two against Juan Martinez.







