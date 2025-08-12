'Caps Win Streak Ends at Seven

Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps







FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps got behind early and couldn't quite recover as part of a 6-1 loss to the Fort Wayne TInCaps to snap their seven-game winning streak on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps put the contest out of reach early with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings, while all the Whitecaps could muster was a single run in the seventh. The story for the TinCaps was starting pitcher Ian Koenig (5-6), who spun seven outstanding innings, giving up just one run on five hits while striking out seven in collecting his fifth win of the season.

The TinCaps jumped out with four runs over the first two innings when Zach Evans blooped a two-run single in the opening frame to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead. In the following inning, TinCaps center fielder Kai Roberts slammed his fourth home run of the season - a two-run shot - to help Fort Wayne jump out to a 4-0 advantage. The score remained the same until the sixth when a wild pitch tacked on another run for Fort Wayne before the 'Caps got their only run on a sacrifice fly from Brett Callahan in the seventh to spoil the shutout and bring the deficit to 5-1. An RBI-single from Evans in the eighth ended his evening with three runs batted in and concluded the scoring in the contest at 6-1.

The Whitecaps fall to 30-13 in the second half and 74-34 overall, while the TinCaps improve to 20-23 in the second half and 51-57 overall. Whitecaps starter Preston Howey (5-2) gave up four runs in a start that lasted just slightly over two innings in taking his second loss of the season. Some of the highlights on the evening for West Michigan included the bullpen tossing six innings and holding the TinCaps to only a pair of runs, while the 'Caps enjoyed an eighth inning double by Andrew Jenkins to extended his team-best hitting streak to 19 games.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the second game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps from Parkview Field Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Lucas Elissalt makes his second start for the Whitecaps against Fort Wayne's Clark Candiotti. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion.







Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2025

