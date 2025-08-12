South Bend Cubs Release 2026 Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced the club's 2026 Midwest League schedule. The Cubs will begin the season at home for the first time since 2022, playing a three-game weekend series against the Quad Cities River Bandits from April 3-5. Their first road series of the season against the Peoria Chiefs will occur the following week, a six-game set starting on April 7.

The 2026 season will feature a 132-game regular season schedule that begins April 3 and ends September 6. Teams will once again play six-game series, with the exception of opening weekend and the first weekend after the All-Star break, and have every Monday off. The Cubs will oppose every other team in the Midwest League at least once, and every team will have a four-day break from July 13-16 to coincide with MLB's All-Star Week. In cross-division play, the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Lansing Lugnuts, and West Michigan Whitecaps will visit Four Winds Field.

South Bend's home schedule highlights include an early 12-game homestand featuring series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (April 28-May 3) and the Lansing Lugnuts (May 5-10). The two-week stretch at Four Winds Field will conclude with a game on Mother's Day. Later in May, the Cubs will host the TinCaps again in the week following Memorial Day (May 26-31). The Cubs will have a nine-game homestand in late July, hosting Peoria (July 17-19) and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (July 21-26), before ending the season with six home games against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (September 1-6). Game times will be announced at a later date, pending approval from Major League Baseball.

Opponent Breakdown (in order of first appearance on schedule)

Quad Cities: 15 games (9 home, 6 away)

Peoria: 15 games (9 home, 6 away)

Beloit: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Dayton: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Lansing: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Wisconsin: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

West Michigan: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Cedar Rapids: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Lake County: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Great Lakes: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2026 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office to sign up for one of our season seat packages. Partial plans start at just $150 and they come with access to a ticket-exchange policy that can accommodate even the busiest of schedules. Full season packages are also available to local businesses looking for additional opportunities to reward hard-working employees and/or to entertain important customers. For more details on packages and available seat locations, please call the South Bend Cubs at (574) 235-9988. Click here for details on various ticket packages and group information.

Details on the team's individual game on-sale date, weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for the 2026 season will be released in the offseason.







