TinCaps Game Information: August 12 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-57, 19-23) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (74-33, 30-12)

Tuesday, August 12 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 108 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (4-6, 5.5 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Howey (5-1, 2.20 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne ended on the other side of a pitcher's duel against the South Bend Cubs in Sunday's 4-2 loss.

NEW HEIGHTS FOR KOENIG: Right-hander Ian Koenig worked seven innings last Tuesday night in South Bend, his longest start of the season. He has gone six innings or more in 4 of his last 5 starts while coming off an impressive July. Koenig turned 3 of his 4 showings last month into quality starts. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 Ã¢..." innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP.

2026 UP NEXT: On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 2026 schedule. The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates with most series going six games from Tuesday to Sunday. In 2026, the TinCaps will be at Parkview Field for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced later. Season ticket packages for 2026 are available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half season, a full season, and even more customization.

BACK IN THE SUMMIT CITY: The TinCaps return home following a week at Four Winds Field against their Hoosier State rival, the South Bend Cubs. This week marks the second-to-last series for the 'Caps at Parkview Field this season. They will welcome the Dayton Dragons to town to wrap up the home calendar August 26-31.

BATTLE OF THE CAPS: Tuesday begins the second of three series between Fort Wayne and West Michigan this season. The Whitecaps took 5 of 6 games at Parkview Field from May 13 to May 18. West Michigan enters this series with the second-best record in all of Minor League Baseball and as the first-half champions of the Eastern Division. The two teams will meet one final time in the last week of the regular season at LMCU Ballpark, Sept. 2-7.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios continued his impressive series at Four Winds Field. Following a 1-for-3 night Saturday, the No. 27 Padres prospect finished 9-for-22 this series with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 11 multi-hit games in his last 24 played, reaching base in all but three. Across the stretch, he is hitting .344 (31-90) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, and 14 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

ATTACKING EARLY: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday, his sixth on the first pitch of the at-bat. Verdugo's six first-pitch home runs, 10 extra-base hits, .909 SLG, and 1.322 OPS all lead the Midwest League this season, while his 12 RBI are tied for 6th.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson had his 16-game on-base streak snapped on Friday night before collecting hits in the final two games of the series over the weekend. He batted 17-for-55 (.309) across the streak and had four multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in the stretch. The streak was his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season with 82. He trails Juan Soto (89) and Rafael Devers (86) and is ahead of Roman Anthony (79). The USC product has reached base safely in 39 of the 42 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 17. Jackson has now played in 27 consecutive games.

NEW STOPPER IN TOWN: Flamethrowing right-hander Luis Germán got the final three outs for Fort Wayne in Thursday night's win before striking the side Saturday. In his last 13 appearances dating back to June 21, Germán has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched, striking out 21. The 23-year-old is set to take hold of a ninth-inning role held by dominant arms this season. Tyson Neighbors started the season as Fort Wayne's closer, striking out 43.8% of batters faced (second-best in franchise history) before being promoted on June 10. Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) assumed the role and still holds the longest scoreless inning streak in baseball since 2013 (38 IP), following his promotion last week. Misael Tamarez and Cole Paplham also saw stints in the closer role.







