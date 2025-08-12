Homestand Alert: August 12-17 vs. Dayton

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Athletics, open a six-game homestand tonight against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) at Jackson® Field™.

- 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, August 12: Disability Pride Night / Tacos & Tallboys. The Lugnuts play as the Lansing Locos, with $5 for two tacos / $5 16-oz. tallboys in a Copa de la Diversión series opener. Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: Grant Judkins.

- 1:05 p.m., Wednesday, August 13: Dog Days of Summer / Summer Fun Day. It's a special camp day at the ballpark, with Impression 5 joining us for interactive activities on the concourse. Plus, dogs are welcome! Gates: 12 noon.

Starter: Tzu-Chen Sha.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, August 14: Coors Light Thirsty Thursday / Lansing Facts Night - Olive Burger Night. Enjoy $3 drink specials and live music from the Rick Deez Band as the Lugnuts play as the Olive Burgers! Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: A's No. 25 prospect Kenya Huggins.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, August 15: Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Induction / Vintage Baseball / Sandlot Night / LAFCU Fireworks. It's a full celebration of baseball, with the plaques revealed for the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 at 6:20 p.m., a vintage baseball game on the field, and a special guest appearance from Chauncey Leopardi, "Squints" from The Sandlot, as the Lugnuts wear Sandlot-themed uniforms, followed postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: Corey Avant.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, August 16: Pink Out the Ballpark / Mason Miller Bobblehead Giveaway / LAFCU Fireworks. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mason Miller Bobblehead, presented by Ashgrove Marketing. The Lugnuts partner up with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Night, with a survivor walk and pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Susan G. Komen. Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Starter: A's No. 15 prospect Steven Echavarria.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, August 17: Capital City Market Kids Day / Big Lug's Birthday Part. We're celebrating the birthday of the Lugnuts' beloved mascot, with balloon-twisting, face-painting, the inflatables and more throughout the game, Kids Run the Bases after the game, and free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Gates: 12 noon.

Starter: Grant Judkins.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.