Cubs Hold off Sky Carp to Take Series Opener

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp came up just short against the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium, falling 4-2 in front of a terrific Bark at the Park crowd.

The Carp entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 4-1. The first four hitters reached, including an RBI single from Wilson Weber that brought the lead to 4-2.

Cubs reliever Jackson Kirkpatrick came on and struck out Micah McDowell before inducing a game-ending double-play ball from Wilfredo Lara.

Sky Carp starter Karson Milbrandt was simply outstanding, throwing 5 2-3 scoreless frames while allowing just three hits and striking out six.

The Carp took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Aiva Arquette in the third inning, and the game stayed 1-0 until the Cubs scored three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth, setting up the dramatic ninth inning finish.

Arquette had a terrific night at the plate, supplementing the sac fly with two walks and a single.

The Carp and the Cubs will meet again Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. The game will feature our One Price Wednesday, when fans can get a hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18! We will also feature a fantastic postgame fireworks show!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.