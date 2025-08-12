Peña Powers Granjeros Past Pepinillos Picantes, Wisconsin Wins 4-3 in Series Opener

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Granjeros de Wisconsin (49-58) (15-27) produced four runs, three driven in by Luis Pena in his home debut, to beat the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (59-48) (25-16) 4-3 on an 80-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The contest was delayed by 21 minutes due to rain.

- Wyatt Crowell worked his first two innings scoreless to extend a streak of innings without an earned run to 26. Luis Pena put Wisconsin on the board with a 388-foot home run to deep left field in the third inning.

- Granjeros de Wisconsin plated three runs in the fifth. Blyburg Diaz doubled to start the inning. Two walks in the next three batters loaded the bases. Crowell balked home a run and then Luis Pena lined an 0-1 pitch to centerfield to score two and end Crowell's day.

- Great Lakes took the game's first run. Eduardo Quintero doubled up the right field line, and Zyhir Hope 's infield single put runners on the corners. Logan Wagner pushed a run across with a fielder's choice. Wagner was tagged out trying to get back to third after a Cameron Decker infield single.

- Kendall George gained two singles, including a go-ahead knock in the fifth. With Frank Rodriguez in scoring position with two outs, George lined the first pitch he saw into centerfield. George moved to second base after an error in centerfield. He was stranded, one of seven on the night. Granjeros de Wisconsin starter Travis Smith left three on base in his 5.2 innings.

- Wisconsin's Jesus Broca completed the last 3.1 innings, punching out five Great Lakes batters. The Pepinillos Picantes bullpen arms combined for 3.2 scoreless innings. Myles Caba struck out two over 1.2, including a strikeout to escape the fifth. Joel Ibarra and Alex Makarewich each struck out the side; Ibarra needed just 13 pitches.

Rounding Things Out

Cameron Decker's sacrifice fly in the sixth pulled the deficit to one. Decker has four RBI in his last two games.

Up Next

The Loons and Timber Rattlers play an afternoon game tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13th. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.