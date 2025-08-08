Gelof Smacks Walk-off Homer, Loons Win, 8-6, in 10 Innings on GRIT Night

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (57-47) (23-16) hit their first walk-off home run since 2023, a Jake Gelof two-run home run in the tenth to complete a comeback win 8-6 over the Lansing Lugnuts (53-53) (17-23) on an 86-degree cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jake Gelof had four RBI in the first three games of the series, and provided the winning blast tonight. It was the first Loons' walk-off homer since Ismael Alcantara on May 19th, 2023. A two-run homer was driven deep over the left field fence.

- Zyhir Hope in the tenth, roped an RBI double to score the first run. Eduardo Quintero walked and was plated by a Logan Wagner sacrifice fly. Wagner had two RBI on the night, with an RBI single in the first.

- Lansing scored two in the tenth. An error aided Ryan Lasko's two-run single in left field. Samuel Munoz, on a Ben Newton single, would throw out Lasko at the plate.

- The Lugnuts tallied four of the first five runs. Mario Gomez knocked two home with a triple in the fourth, and Casey Yamauchi had an RBI single. Brooks Auger went five innings with four runs allowed, only two earned.

- In the eighth, Great Lakes knotted the game. Kendall George first-pitch swinging, tripled up the left field line. Eduardo Quintero lined a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Logan Wagner extended the inning with an eighth-inning bloop single. Lansing took out Kyle Robinson for Mark Adamiak, who Elijah Hainline took deep. The 22-year-old belted a ball inside the right field line, a 368-footer. Rounding Things Out

The Loons' bullpen arms of Alex Makarewich and Myles Caba combined for four scoreless innings, and no batters reached.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lansing matchup tomorrow, Saturday, August 9th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. It is the Wonderful Wizard of Oz Night with an appearance from Elphie and Glinda. Postgame features a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.