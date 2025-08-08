Fort Wayne Snakebit Late in Friday Night Loss

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







OUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps allowed two crooked numbers against the South Bend Cubs that cost them in Friday night's 8-5 loss at Four Winds Field.

The TinCaps (19-21, 50-55) struck first once again, just as they have in all four games of this series. Braedon Karpathios (No. 27 Padres prospect) got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third. Karpathios has a hit in every game this series and is batting .361 across his last 22 games. The right fielder has three multi-hit games this week.

Designated hitter Lamar King Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) got a base knock in his final two at-bats of the night. He has two multi-hit games in this series, both being his first two at the High-A level.

Edgar Alvarez came through for South Bend (20-19, 43-62) with the rare three-run single in the fourth frame that put the Cubs in front, 4-2. The Cubs' four-run eighth inning broke the 4-4 tie and kept them in front for good. Catcher Ariel Armas collected a multi-hit game for the fourth time this week. He has only been retired once this in 16 plate appearances against TinCap pitching.

Next Game: Saturday, August 9 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Will Varmette

- Cubs Probable Starter LHP Evan Aschenbeck

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







