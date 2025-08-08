TinCaps Game Information: August 8 at South Bend Cubs

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-54, 19-20) @ South Bend Cubs (42-62, 19-19)

Friday, August 8 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 105 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-9, 5.54 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Caple (3-6, 6.46 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck first for the third straight game this week against the South Bend Cubs in Thursday night's 8-3 victory.

STRIKING FIRST: The TinCaps have scored first in each of the three games so far this week at Four Winds Field. Fort Wayne has plated a run in every first frame of the series and has gotten the early lead in their last four contests, spanning back to Sunday's series finale at home against Great Lakes.

GUSTY GUSTIN: TinCap left-hander Harry Gustin retired all six batters he faced in relief on Thursday, securing his third win. His second appearance back on the mound after a stint on the injured list, Gustin struck out three with 17 of his 21 pitches thrown for strikes. Across 45 2/3 innings pitched, Gustin holds a 2.56 ERA

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios continued his impressive series at Four Winds Field this week by going 3-for-3 and reaching in all five plate appearances on Thursday. He has 10 multi-hit games in his last 21 played, reaching base in all but two. Across the stretch, he is hitting .354 (28-79) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, and 13 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

ATTACKING EARLY: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday, his sixth on the first pitch of the at-bat. Verdugo's six first-pitch home runs, 10 extra-base hits, .930 SLG, and 1.352 OPS all lead the Midwest League this season, while his 12 RBI are tied for 5th.

NEW STOPPER IN TOWN: Flamethrowing right-hander Luis Germán got the final three outs for Fort Wayne in Thursday night's win. In his last 12 appearances dating back to June 21, Germán has a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings pitched, striking out 18. The 23-year-old is set to take hold of a ninth-inning role held by dominant arms this season. Tyson Neighbors started the season as Fort Wayne's closer, striking out 43.8% of batters faced (second-best in franchise history) before being promoted on June 10. Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) assumed the role and still holds the longest scoreless inning streak in baseball since 2013 (37 IP), following his promotion last week. Misael Tamarez and Cole Paplham also saw stints in the closer role.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson reached in his first three trips to the plate on Thursday, continuing to set the tone for this TinCap order. He is batting 17-for-55 (.309) on a 16-game on-base streak and has four multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in that stretch. The streak is his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season with 81. He trails Juan Soto (87) and Rafael Devers (83) and is ahead of Roman Anthony. The USC product has reached base safely in 37 of the 39 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

ON DECK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps return next week to Parkview Field for the second-to-last home series of 2025. The 'Caps will take on First-Half East Division champion West Michigan. Promotions include postgame fireworks Thursday through Saturday, along with Seinfeld Night Friday with a guest appearance from John O'Hurley, the actor who played J. Peterman. Saturday, it's 'Caps against Cancer Night, as Fort Wayne will wear specialty uniforms.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Fort Wayne TinCaps right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez has been named the July Midwest League Pitcher of the Month, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. The No. 4 Padres prospect went 3-1 across four starts, allowing 10 hits and six walks across 24.0 innings pitched. He led the Midwest League in ERA (0.00), wins (three), hits allowed per nine innings (3.75), and WHIP (0.67). He is the second TinCap this season to win a Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month award, with former TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries winning April's Player of the Month award. The 23-year-old is the third TinCap to win the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month award since the league began issuing the award in 2021. He joins Victor Lizarraga (Sept. 2023) and Ethan Elliott (May 2021). In his Double-A debut on Thursday, Mendez struck out a career-high 11 across six innings without giving up an earned run.







