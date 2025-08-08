Captains Top Dragons 6-1 on Friday

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lake County Captains broke open a close game with four runs in the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Friday night. The Captains have won three of the first four games in the six-game series.

A crowd of 8,027 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Lake County starting pitcher Caden Favors retired the first 11 batters he faced as the Captains jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings.

The Dragons had opportunities but they could not get the big hit. They loaded the bases with two outs in both the fourth and fifth innings but failed to score. Meanwhile, Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero worked out of trouble in several innings to keep his team within striking distance as the Captains stranded seven runners over the first five innings. Montero threw a season-high 92 pitches, going five innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Reliever Irvin Machuca replaced Montero to begin the sixth and endured a rough inning, allowing four hits and four runs in just two-thirds of an inning as Lake County extended their lead to 6-0.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the sixth on singles by Carter Graham and Carlos Sanchez, an error, and a groundout by Peyton Stovall to make it 6-1. The Dragons loaded the bases again in the eighth but failed to score. Dayton left runners at third base in the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings while stranding a total of 13 in the game.

Dayton reliever Graham Osman worked the final three and one-third innings without allowing a run. He gave up three hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits, all singles. Graham was the only player with two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-25, 33-69) host the Captains (24-16, 59-47) on Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District at 7:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series. Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: Dragons games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised over-the-air in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.