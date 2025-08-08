Cubs Hit Jackpot in Eight Inning Again, Beat Fort Wayne 8-5

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (43-62) came alive late to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-55) on Friday night at Four Winds Field. In an 8-5 victory, the Cubs scored four runs to break a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning. Center fielder Leonel Espinoza produced the game-winning hit, notching his first High-A RBI in the process.

Each starting pitcher provided five innings, right-hander Brooks Caple striking out five and conceding just two runs for South Bend. Caple retired each of the first six hitters he faced before the TinCaps scored against him in the subsequent innings. In both the third and the fourth, Fort Wayne's first two hitters each singled, setting up a run. Right fielder Braedon Karpathios (single) and catcher Brendan Durfee (sacrifice fly) collected the RBI.

The Cubs answered Fort Wayne in both innings, working against No. 8 Padres prospect Isaiah Lowe. They tied the game at 1-1 in the third, turning back-to-back singles into a run on a fielder's choice from catcher Ariel Armas. In the fourth, catcher Miguel Pabon led off with a triple. However, he spent each of the next 21 pitches at third base, as the Cubs loaded the bases with two outs. He and two more Cubs would ultimately score on a three-run, bases-clearing single to right-center field. Left fielder Edgar Alvarez recorded the go-ahead hit, tying a South Bend Cubs record with his 30th career hit against Fort Wayne.

Speaking of records, shortstop Cristian Hernandez ran his way into the history books even earlier in the game. With two outs in the first inning, Hernandez stole third base, tying the Cubs' single-season record for stolen bases. He and Delvin Zinn, who set the record in 2021, are tied atop the list with 42 steals.

The Cubs first turned to right-hander Luis Rujano out of their bullpen, and he began his outing with a routine sixth inning. However, he hit a wall in the seventh, allowing Fort Wayne to even the score at 4-4 on a single from center fielder Kai Roberts and a sac fly from third baseman Ryan Jackson. South Bend nearly retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh against lefty Bodi Rascon, placing runners on the corners with two outs. Rascon escaped, though, striking out Pabon.

The eighth inning ended up deciding the game, beginning with the performance of Cubs reliever Kenyi Perez in the top half. Perez, who had finished the seventh in relief of Rujano, allowed two TinCaps to reach base with one out. However, he buckled down and struck out each of the next two hitters to end the frame.

In the bottom of the eighth, Fort Wayne returned Rascon to the mound for his third inning of work, and the Cubs got to him. Second baseman Drew Bowser reached on an error to lead off, and right fielder Rafael Morel laid down a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out after a walk. Up came center fielder Leonel Espinoza, who delivered the biggest swing of his High-A debut series. Having already scored two runs in the game, Espinoza drove in two, bouncing a go-ahead single up the middle.

Hernandez added a sacrifice fly and Armas lined a single for his 10th RBI of the series, allowing the Cubs to take an 8-4 lead into the ninth. Left-hander Marino Santy took care of the final inning in a non-save situation, sealing a South Bend win despite conceding a run.

The Cubs will go for their first home series win in four months at 7:05 on Saturday. Left-hander Evan Aschenbeck is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs against Fort Wayne righty Will Varmette.







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.