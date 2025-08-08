River Bandits Ride Pitching To Win Over Sky Carp

Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits struck out 12, walked one, and allowed just two unearned runs Friday, as Quad Cities defeated the Beloit Sky Carp 3-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Beloit plated its first run of the game in the opening inning against Quad Cities' starter Mason Miller, as Garret Forrester drove in Brandon Compton with an RBI-single, but the left-hander limited any further Sky Carp damage and stranded seven base runners (including the bases loaded in twice) over his 3.0-inning start.

The River Bandits wasted no time tying the game and did so in the bottom of the first on Daniel Vazquez's RBI-single, which plated Sam Kulasingam's lead-off double.

Quad Cities got to Sky Carp starter Nick Brink again in the third and used a Wilson Weber error and Derlin Figueroa's sacrifice-fly to jump in front 3-1.

Tommy Molsky was the first man out of the River Bandits' bullpen, taking over in the fourth. The right-hander did not allow a base runner and struck out a season-high five over 2.0 scoreless innings before handing the ball to Juan Martinez for the sixth.

Martinez, who has not allowed an earned run since June 24, tossed a season-high 3.0-scoreless innings en route to his fifth hold of the season.

While Xavier Meachem (2.0 IP) and Jack Sellinger (1.0 IP) also worked cleanly out of Beloit's bullpen, the two run lead would prove just enough for Bandits' right-hander Zachary Cawyer, who allowed an unearned run on an RBI-double to Aiva Arquette in the top of ninth, but stranded the tying run on second to secure Quad Cities' win and his team-leading ninth save of the year.

Molsky (3-1), who has pitched to a 0.48 ERA since July 1, earned the win for Quad Cities, while Brink (5-4) allowed three runs (one earned) over a 5.0-inning start and was tagged with the loss for Beloit.

The River Bandits return to action for game five of their six-game series against Beloit Saturday and send Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 0.00) to the mound for his Modern Woodmen Park debut opposite Eliazer Dishmay (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







