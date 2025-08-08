See-Saw Series Swings Back to Bandits

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Quad Cities evened up the six-game series at two games each with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

With the win, the two teams are tied for first place in the Midwest League Western Division with 26 games to play.

The Sky Carp got off to a good start with Garret Forrester knocking in Brandon Compton to make it 1-0 in the first inning. But the Carp left the bases loaded in both the first and the second inning and the Bandits took advantage.

Quad Cities scored a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the third to account for their runs.

Aiva Arquette cracked a two-out, RBI double in the ninth inning to make it 3-2, but Wilson Weber struck out to end the game. Micah McDowell continued his strong series with a pair of hits.

Nick Brink took the loss but pitched well for the Sky Carp. Brink allowed just one earned run in five innings, and the bullpen was strong as usual. Xavier Meachem threw a pair of scoreless frames and Jack Sellinger threw a scoreless eighth to cap the night for the Carp.

The Sky Carp are now one game ahead of the River Bandits with 26 games remaining.

The two teams will do battle again Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday, for a series against the South Bend Cubs.

Homestand Highlights!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! Hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday!

Friday: Decades Night (each inning represents a different decade) and Supper Clubber Friday!

Saturday: Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday and Beloit Health System Day!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.