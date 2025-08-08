Kernels Drop Fifth Straight, Fall in West Michigan 13-2

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - After Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, West Michigan scored the game's next 13 runs to hand the Kernels their fifth consecutive loss, 13-2, Friday night.

In the top of the first inning on Friday, the Kernels took the lead for the first time in the series. With one out, Kyle DeBarge singled, stole second, stole third and scored on a Brandon Winokur RBI single to lift Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

West Michigan responded in the third. Archer Brookman walked to open the inning, then after he moved to third on a Seth Stephenson double, he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. After Jack Penney walked, Stephenson came in to score on an Izaac Pacheco sacrifice fly to lift West Michigan ahead 2-1. The next batter, Garrett Pennington, capped off the Whitecaps' inning with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, the Whitecaps added two more. With one out, Peyton Graham singled in front of Pacheco, who belted a two-run home run to right to lift West Michigan ahead 5-1.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the seventh when the Whitecaps exploded for eight runs. West Michigan sent 14 batters to the plate, and Penney punctuated the inning with a three-run home run to make it 13-1.

In the top of the ninth, Jefferson Valladares came off the bench and blasted a solo home run to left, a bright spot in the 13-2 loss.

The defeat is the fifth in a row for the Kernels and sets Cedar Rapids at 19-20 in the second half of the season. The six-game series at West Michigan continues Saturday at 6:05 when Garrett Horn makes his Twins organizational debut on the mound, opposite Rayner Castillo.







