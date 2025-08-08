Chiefs Shut Out Wisconsin

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - One night after the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shutout the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park, the Chiefs returned the favor by handing Wisconsin a 7-0 loss on Friday night. The series is even at two wins for each team with two games remaining in the set.

The Chiefs (43-62 overall, 17-23 second half) scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning. There were runners on first and second with one out when Wisconsin starting pitcher Sam Garcia got Ian Petrutz to send a hard grounder to first. Tayden Hall went for the force play at second. However, Luis Pe ña could not hold the base for the out and his return throw to first was late to load the bases. Hall was charged with an error on the play.

Garcia got the second out of the inning on a strikeout of Anyelo Encarnacion. However, catcher Blayberg Diaz was charged with a passed ball on the first pitch to Brayden Jobert to allow a run to score from third. Then, Jobert hit a high, slicing flyball to the left field corner. Luiyin Alastre made a long run and a desperate jump only to have the ball elude him for a two-run double.

Zach Levenson added to the Peoria lead with a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Josh Kross added another two-out, solo homer in the sixth and the Chiefs were up 5-0.

Wisconsin (47-58, 13-27) had a lot of chances against Peoria starting pitcher Braden Davis, who walked six in his outing. They just couldn't convert on their opportunities.

Davis walked Luis Peña to start the game. The next batter was Jesús Made, who grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Davis walked the next two batters before getting a strikeout to end the inning.

Davis walked Yhoswar Garcia in both the second and fourth innings and Daniel Guilarte in the third. Garcia was caught trying to steal second in both innings by catcher Ryan Campos. Guilarte was also caught stealing second in the third inning.

Peña had Wisconsin's first hit off Davis when he doubled with one out in the sixth inning. He would be thrown out at third trying to stretch his hit into a triple. That ended the game for Davis, who struck out four in 5-2/3 innings.

Jawilme Ramirez entered the game and walked Made, who would be thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning.

Peoria added two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against Patricio Aquino. The Chiefs had runners at second and third with two outs when Aquino balked in one run. Kross followed with a triple to center to make it 7-0.

Made had the other hit for the Timber Rattlers, a one-out single in the ninth off Mason Bruns, who would walk Juan Baez, too. The next two Rattlers were retired to end the game.

Game Five of the series is Saturday night at Dozer Park. Ryan Birchard (2-6, 4.18) is the announced starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Frank Elissalt (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the Chiefs. Game time is 7:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 2 1

PEO 030 011 02x - 7 9 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Zach Levenson (8th, 0 on in 5th inning off Sam Garcia, 2 out)

Josh Kross (7th, 0 on in 6th inning off Sam Garcia, 2 out)

WP: Braden Davis (2-0)

LP: Sam Garcia (1-8)

TIME: 2:25

ATTN: 4,060







