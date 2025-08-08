Chiefs Blitz Wisconsin in Shutout Fashion

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - One night after being blanked, the Peoria Chiefs flipped the script with a 7-0 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria wasted no time jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Two singles and a fielder's choice loaded the bases with one out, and a passed ball brought in the first run. After a strikeout, Brayden Jobert doubled to left with two outs to plate two more and extend the lead.

Chiefs left-handed starter Braden Davis was lights out, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, walking six, and striking out six to earn the win and lower his ERA to 0.87. He received a huge assist from catcher Ryan Campos, who threw out four would-be base stealers on the night.

In the fifth inning, Zach Levenson added on with a two-out solo homer to left field, his eighth of the season, to make it 4-0. An inning later, Josh Kross belted another two-out solo shot to left to push the lead to 5-0.

The score held the same until the bottom of the eighth inning. With two aboard and one out, Campos grounded out to move both runners into scoring position with two away. A balk brought home the runner at third base to make it 6-0, and Kross followed with an RBI triple to center field to push the lead to 7-0. Kross finished the game with three hits, with a walk, falling a double shy of the cycle.

Peoria's bullpen locked it down on Friday. Right-handers Jawilme Ramirez and Mason Burns combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, and striking out two to seal the victory.

Game Five of the series is set for Saturday, with right-hander Frank Ellisalt slated to make his first start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Lars Nootbaar bobblehead, courtesy of Miss Laura's School of Dance.







