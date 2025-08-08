Gelof HR Walks off Nuts in 10

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Elijah Hainline capped a three-run rally in the eighth with a two-run game-tying homer, and Jake Gelof wrapped up a four-run tenth with a two-run walk-off homer, launching the Great Lakes Loons (23-16, 57-47) to an 8-6 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (17-23, 53-53) on Friday night at a sold-out Dow Diamond.

The Nuts and Loons have split the first four games of the series entering the weekend.

Kenya Huggins fanned five batters in the first two innings, Mario Gómez broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run fourth-inning triple, Casey Yamauchi added a fifth-inning RBI single, and Kyle Robinson delivered strong relief to bring a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

An Eduardo Quintero sac fly narrowed the Nuts' lead to 4-2 and a Logan Wagner two-out single ended Robinson's night in favor of Mark Adamiak. On a 1-2 pitch, Hainline swatted his first home run in High-A to tie the score at 4-4.

The Lugnuts took a 6-4 lead in the top of the tenth on a Ryan Lasko RBI single and a run-scoring throwing error by left fielder Samuel Muñoz.

But Quintero opened the home eighth with a walk from Wander Guante, Zyhir Hope smacked an RBI double, and Logan Wagner knotted the score at 6-6 with a sac fly. After a Hainline foulout, Gelof ended the night with a no-doubt first-pitch drive to left.

In the loss, both Lasko and Ben Newton went 2-for-5 while Carlos Pacheco drew a pair of walks and stole a pair of bases in his first High-A start.

Right-hander Corey Avant starts the fifth game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, taking on Loons lefty Maddux Bruns.

The Lugnuts play in Midland through Sunday, returning home to welcome in Dayton from August 12-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.