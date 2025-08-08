Made Makes a Statement in Wisconsin Victory

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - Jes ú s Made, the #1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI to lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 9-0 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Thursday night at Dozer Park. Tanner Gillis, the Rattlers starting pitcher, cruised through 6-1/3 scoreless innings for the win as the beneficiary of Wisconsin's ten-hit attack.

Wisconsin (47-57 overall, 13-26 second half) scored five times in the top of the second inning after there were two outs to take control of the game. Luis Castillo started the inning with a walk but was only to third base with two outs. Andrick Nava doubled to knock in Castillo and start a streak of six straight Rattlers reaching base.

Kay-Lan Nicasia walked to extend the rally. Then, Luis Pe ñ a blooped a hit to center to score Castillo and send Nicasia to third base. Pe ñ a noticed that no one was covering second and the centerfielder was holding the baseball without throwing it back to the infield. So, Pe ñ a raced for second and picked up a double. That hit knocked Peoria starting pitcher Jason Savacool out of the game.

Made welcomed Christian Worley to the game by lacing a single to right to knock in both runners for a 4-0 lead. Made showed off his speed when he scored all the way from first on a double to left by Hedbert P é rez to make it 5-0.

That offense was more than enough for Gillis. The right-hander allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out seven. Gillis set a new professional single-game high for strikeouts with his performance.

The Rattlers kept adding on to their lead. Luiyin Alastre had a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.

In the sixth, Pe ñ a was hit by a pitch with one out. Made followed with a 111mph line drive homer to right for an 8-0 lead. The homer was Made's first as a Timber Rattler.

Nava added one more run for the Rattlers with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

Peoria (42-62, 16-23) didn't get a runner past first base until Tre Richardson had a two-out double off Stiven Cruz in the bottom of the eighth. Cruz pitched out of the spot and tossed 1-1/3 scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Flores walked three but kept the Chiefs from scoring to close out Wisconsin's eighth shutout of the season.

Nava, Made, Alastre, and P é rez each had two hits in the game for the Rattlers.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Dozer Park. Sam Garcia (1-7, 5.52) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria will go with Braden Davis (1-0, 1.20) as their starter. Game time is 7:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 050 012 100 - 9 10 1

PEO 000 000 000 - 0 3 1

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Jesús Made (1st, 1 on in 6th inning off Benjamin Arias, 1 out)

WP: Tanner Gillis (2-2)

LP: Jason Savacool (3-1)

TIME: 3:01

ATTN: 2,124







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

Made Makes a Statement in Wisconsin Victory - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.