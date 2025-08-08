Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

August 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 8, 2025 l Game #102 (37)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (23-16, 58-47) at Dayton Dragons (12-24, 33-68)

LH Caden Favors (4-8, 4.72) vs. RH Jose Montero (5-3, 4.44)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 7, Dayton 5. The Captain produced 12 hits and built a 7-2 lead through six innings before holding off a Dragons comeback effort over the final two innings. Dayton scored one run in the eighth and two in the ninth but could never get the tying run to the plate. The Dragons had just five hits including doubles by Anthony Stephan, Carlos Sanchez, and Diego Omana.

Current Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons are 1-2 in the series. Lake County has outscored the Dragons 14-12 in the three games. The Dragons are batting .204 as a team and have not hit a home run in the series. The Dragons team ERA in the series is 4.00 and they have one error in the set.

Transactions: Outfielder Myles Smith has re-joined the Dragons from Daytona.

Player Notes:

Jack Moss in his first 17 games with the Dragons is 16 for 48 (.333) with seven walks and an OBP of .417.

Ariel Almonte over his last 13 games is 14 for 47 (.298) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in his last eight games is 10 for 29 (.345) with two home runs and two doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first eight games with the Dragons is batting .300 with three doubles and four RBI.

Irvin Machuca in his last six games (since returning from injured list): 6.2 IP, 0 R, 2 saves.

Cody Adcock in his last six games: 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.23) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00) TV: Dayton's CW

Sunday, August 10 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.60) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.70) TV: Dayton's CW

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.