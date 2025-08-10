Loons Win Fourth Straight, Decker Homers and Pitching K's 10

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-47) (25-16) won their fourth game in a row over the Lansing Lugnuts (53-55) (17-25), a 4-1 victory on a hot 88-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Adam Serwinowski spun a gem for the second time this week. The left-hander struck out five over five innings, permitting just one run.

- Great Lakes scored two in the third inning. Frank Rodriguez doubled to start the frame. Eduardo Quintero drove him home with an RBI single, an 0-2 pitch lined 100 mph into center field. Two walks from Lugnuts starter Steven Echavarria put two in scoring position, and a Cameron Decker sac fly made it 2-0.

- The Loons climbed the lead to 4-1, with a two-run home run from Cameron Decker to deep left field. Decker has five home runs in 30 games this season. It was his third home run against Lansing and third on a Sunday in 2025.

- Ryan Brown, a Mount Clemens, Michigan native, made his Loons debut. The right-hander struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning.

- Reynaldo Yean tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning, with just 10 pitches. Joseilyn Gonzalez provided three putouts in the eighth, and Cam Day earned his fifth save of the season, striking out two to end the game.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George added a stolen base after a walk in the first inning. George now has 68 stolen bases in 92 games.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons embark on a 12-game road trip. The next game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12th, as the Loons take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton, Wisconsin. The first pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

