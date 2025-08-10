Whitecaps Best Kernels 4-2, Sweep Cedar Rapids in Six-Game Series

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - Jack Penney broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift West Michigan over Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon, completing the six-game series sweep over the Kernels.

Jacob Kisting got the start on the mound for the Kernels in the series finale and did not allow a run across three innings with three strikes and no walks.

With the game still scoreless in the top of the fifth, Cedar Rapids got on the board first. With one out in the inning, Maddux Houghton blasted a solo home run down the left field line to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, West Michigan responded. With one out, Austin Murr checked his swing for a single in front of Brett Callahan, who crushed a two-run home run to right to jump the Whitecaps in front 2-1.

The long balls continued in the top of the sixth. To lead off the frame, Brandon Winokur smashed a solo shot off the scoreboard in left-center to tie the game at 2-2.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth. A Woody Hadeen single and an Archer Brookman walk opened the inning before a sacrifice bunt moved them both into scoring position. With one out, Jack Penney lined a base hit to left to plate both and put West Michigan back on top 4-2.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Cedar Rapids went down in order as the Whitecaps finished off the 4-2 win and the sweep in the six-game series over the Kernels.

The loss drops the Kernels to 59-48 on the season as Cedar Rapids finishes the 12-game Michigan road trip 3-9. The Kernels return home for a seven-game series against Quad Cities beginning Tuesday at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







