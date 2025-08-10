Urbina Activated from 7-Day IL

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. OF Misael Urbina has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 11 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids wraps up its six-game series at West Michigan today at 1:00.







