Cubs Stay Hot, Dispatching Fort Wayne with 4-2 Win

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (45-62) padded their series victory against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-57) on Sunday at Four Winds Field. Triumphing by a 4-2 score, the Cubs won their fifth game of the week, finishing off a dominant season-series defeat of Fort Wayne. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games heading into a crucial road series against first-place Beloit.

Right-hander Yenrri Rojas gave the Cubs another terrific starting pitching performance, striking out six and walking none in five scoreless innings. Through his first three starts with South Bend, Rojas has allowed only one total run across 16 innings. The Cubs provided him with a lead instantly on Sunday, as designated hitter Leonel Espinoza and shortstop Cristian Hernandez each singled in the first inning, setting up an RBI groundout from left fielder Edgar Alvarez. Rojas's counterpart, Fort Wayne lefty Luis Gutierrez, turned in six innings but allowed four runs.

Rojas didn't allow a TinCap to reach second base until the fifth inning, which ended up being a critical point in the game. Working with the tying run at third and out, Rojas got a ground ball to third base, where Reginald Preciado made a strong throw home to cut down the runner. Catcher Ariel Armas, who applied the tag to record that out at the plate, threw out another TinCap on a caught stealing to end the inning.

The Cubs promptly punished the TinCaps for their missed opportunity, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. Center fielder Rafael Morel led off with a single and scored on a fielder's choice after executing a double steal with Espinoza. Of course, the fielder's choice left the bat of Armas, who picked up his 11th RBI of the series. Hernandez followed with a two-run home run to the berm in left-center field, his second two-run blast in a 20-hour span. He finished the day with three hits, giving him 24 knocks on the season against Fort Wayne.

Although they allowed a couple of runs, Cub relievers finished off the win for South Bend with four solid innings. Rehabbing right-hander Caleb Kilian provided two of them, giving up a two-run home run to catcher Brendan Durfee but keeping the lead intact at 4-2. Right-hander Kenten Egbert sent Fort Wayne packing with a six-out save, the first save of his professional career.

While the TinCaps will return home next week to face the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Cubs will travel west to visit first-place Beloit. South Bend's opener against the Sky Carp is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.







