Fort Wayne Can't Form a Comeback in Series Finale
August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne were on the other side of a pitcher's duel against the South Bend Cubs in Sunday's 4-2 loss.
The TinCaps (50-57, 19-23) plated both runs on one swing of the bat from Brendan Durfee in the seventh frame. The catcher's third home run of the season came off rehabbing right-hander Caleb Kilian.
Fort Wayne got multi-hit showings from Durfee, Rosman Verdugo (No. 21 Padres prospect) and Kasen Wells. Designated hitter Lamar King Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) collected his first extra-base hit at the High-A level with a double in the seventh. Left-handed pitcher Luis Gutierrez churned out six solid innings for the TinCaps. He gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out five in his ninth start with Fort Wayne this season.
Shortstop Cristian Hernandez (No. 10 Cubs prospect) led the charge for South Bend (45-62, 22-19) at the plate. Hernandez deposited a two-run homer over the left field wall in the fifth inning and finished the afternoon 3-for-4. Yenrri Rojas got the win on the mound for the Cubs, going five scoreless frames and extending his innings streak without allowing a run to 14.
Next Game: Tuesday August 12 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD
- Whitecaps Probable Starter TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2025
- 'Caps Sweep Kernels in 4-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Loons Win Fourth Straight, Decker Homers and Pitching K's 10 - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Best Kernels 4-2, Sweep Cedar Rapids in Six-Game Series - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Fort Wayne Can't Form a Comeback in Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Take Series with 6-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rain Forces Cancellation of Chiefs-Rattlers Finale - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Stay Hot, Dispatching Fort Wayne with 4-2 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Captains Velazquez Hits Two Home Runs in Lake County 7-5 Win over Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin's Series Finale in Peoria Canceled - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- RHP Caleb Kilian Expected to Pitch for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment Sunday - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: August 9 at South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Urbina Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.