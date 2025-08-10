Fort Wayne Can't Form a Comeback in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne were on the other side of a pitcher's duel against the South Bend Cubs in Sunday's 4-2 loss.

The TinCaps (50-57, 19-23) plated both runs on one swing of the bat from Brendan Durfee in the seventh frame. The catcher's third home run of the season came off rehabbing right-hander Caleb Kilian.

Fort Wayne got multi-hit showings from Durfee, Rosman Verdugo (No. 21 Padres prospect) and Kasen Wells. Designated hitter Lamar King Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) collected his first extra-base hit at the High-A level with a double in the seventh. Left-handed pitcher Luis Gutierrez churned out six solid innings for the TinCaps. He gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out five in his ninth start with Fort Wayne this season.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez (No. 10 Cubs prospect) led the charge for South Bend (45-62, 22-19) at the plate. Hernandez deposited a two-run homer over the left field wall in the fifth inning and finished the afternoon 3-for-4. Yenrri Rojas got the win on the mound for the Cubs, going five scoreless frames and extending his innings streak without allowing a run to 14.

Next Game: Tuesday August 12 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

- Whitecaps Probable Starter TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.