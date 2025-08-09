TinCaps Game Information: August 9 at South Bend Cubs

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-55, 19-21) @ South Bend Cubs (43-62, 20-19)

Saturday, August 9 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 106 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (1-2, 8.44 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Aschenbeck (3-4, 2.75 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps allowed two crooked numbers against the South Bend Cubs that cost them in Friday night's 8-5 loss at Four Winds Field.

STRIKING FIRST: The TinCaps have scored first in each of the four games so far this week at Four Winds Field. Fort Wayne has gotten the early lead in their last five contests, spanning back to Sunday's series finale at home against Great Lakes.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios continued his impressive series at Four Winds Field this week with another multi-hit showing on Friday. He has 11 multi-hit games in his last 22 played, reaching base in all but two. Across the stretch, he is hitting .361 (30-83) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, and 14 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

JEN PAWOL GETS THE CALL: Veteran Minor League umpire Jen Pawol makes history this weekend in Atlanta as the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball game. Pawol will work both games of Saturday's doubleheader between the Marlins and Braves out in the field before going behind the plate in the series finale on Sunday. She got her start in Minor League Baseball in 2016 in the Gulf Coast League (now the Florida Complex League). Pawol umpired 24 TinCaps games in her time in the Midwest League in 2021.

BEWARE SOUTHPAWS: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello is one of the best bats in the Midwest League against left-handed pitching this season. He is 5th among hitters with at least 85 at-bats facing lefties this year in average (.292), RBI (12), slugging (.461), on-base percentage (.357), and OPS (.818). Costello ranks 4th against the southpaws in home runs (3) and doubles (6). The 24-year-old clubbed out his 6th home run of the season on Thursday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Friday.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: Shortstop Jonathan Vastine reached in three of his four plate appearances on Friday night. The 19th-round pick of the Padres out of Vanderbilt got the call straight to High-A out of draft camp and has reached base safely in three of his first four games with the 'Caps. Vastine was a three-year starter for the Commodores and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Midseason Watch List in his senior season.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: Former TinCap starter Eric Yost spun his second straight quality start on Friday since his promotion to Double-A San Antonio after the trade deadline. The right-hander tossed six innings against Springfield last night and gave up one earned run. Yost has a 1.46 ERA across two starts and 12 1/3 innings tossed since joining the Missions. The former Northeastern Huskie had a stretch of 12 consecutive starts with Fort Wayne this year, where he went at least five frames.

KING KRUSHING: Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. recorded his second multi-hit game of the series and in a TinCap uniform on Friday night. He singled in his final two at-bats and kept the ninth inning moving for the 'Caps. Since being promoted, King Jr. is the second-highest ranked prospect (No. 11) in the Padres' Top 30 on the team. The 21-year-old was awarded California League Player of the Month in June, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084).

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson had his 16-game on-base streak snapped on Friday night. He batted 17-for-55 (.309) in the span and had four multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in the stretch. The streak was his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

ATTACKING EARLY: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday, his sixth on the first pitch of the at-bat. Verdugo's six first-pitch home runs, 10 extra-base hits, .930 SLG, and 1.352 OPS all lead the Midwest League this season, while his 12 RBI are tied for 5th.







Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.