Whitecaps Walk-off Kernels 5-4

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Comstock Park, MI - With two on and one out in the bottom of the tenth, Andrew Jenkins delivered the game-winning hit for West Michigan as the Whitecaps walked off the Kernels 5-4 Saturday night, handing Cedar Rapids its sixth straight loss.

After a 13-2 win on Friday, it didn't take long for West Michigan to get back on the scoreboard on Saturday. To begin the bottom of the first inning, Seth Stephenson walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a John Peck sacrifice fly to lift the Whitecaps on top 1-0.

West Michigan grew that lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson Strong doubled to open the inning, and after Peck worked a walk, Izaac Pacheco singled home a run to double the Whitecaps' lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, Patrick Lee walked to load the bases for Woody Hadeen, who lined a two-run single into center field to make it 4-0.

But Cedar Rapids fought back in the top of the fifth. Walks from Poncho Ruiz and Jefferson Valladares with a Kyle Hess single in between loaded the bases with no outs. After a play at the plate got the first out of the inning, Caden Kendle cut the West Michigan lead in half with a two-run single. After Kendle stole second, two were back in scoring position for Eduardo Tait, who ripped a two-run hit to right to tie the game at 4-4.

With the game tied, Xander Hamilton pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and behind him, Samuel Perez did not allow a run across 2.2 frames to keep the score 4-4.

It stayed that way until the tenth. After the Kernels failed to score the extra-inning rule runner in the top half of the inning, West Michigan cashed in in the bottom half. After a strikeout to begin the frame, Izaac Pacheco was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second for Andrew Jenkins, who lined a base hit down the right field line to bring home the winning run in the 5-4 Whitecaps walk-off win.

The loss is the Kernels' sixth straight and fifth in a row in the series at West Michigan. Cedar Rapids tries to grab a win in the series finale Sunday at 1:00 with Jacob Kisting on the mound opposite Joe Miller.







Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.