Lefty Lin Activated from IL
August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (17-23, 53-53) announce the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Wei-En Lin is reinstated from the 7-day Injured List
The 19-year-old Lin, a southpaw ranked MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Athletics prospect, is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in six appearances for Lansing spanning 17 2/3 innings, allowing just eight hits and six walks while striking out 24 and limiting the Midwest League to a .136 batting average. Combining his seasons in Stockton and Lansing, he has struck out 93 and walked only 12 batters in 67 2/3 innings.
The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players and two players on the IL.
The Lugnuts play the fifth in a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. tonight at the Great Lakes Loons. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
