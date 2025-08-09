Sky Carp Pitching Shines in 2-1 Victory

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Sky Carp's vaunted pitching staff came through once again on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Carp's offense came through with a pair of clutch runs in the eighth inning, and the pitching staff combined to strike out 16 River Bandits while allowing just a run on six hits.

Eliazar Dishmey made his Sky Carp debut an extremely successful one. The 20-year old struck out eight in four shutout frames.

Will Schomberg (3-5) took over and allowed just three hits in four shutout innings while striking out seven, and Chase Centala closed the game out, earning his fourth save of the season.

The game was scoreless until the top of the eighth inning. Emaarion Boyd singled home Wilfredo Lara with the first run of the game. Boyd then stole second and third before scoring on an RBI double by Brandon Compton to make it 2-0.

The Sky Carp are now one game ahead of the River Bandits with 25 games remaining and have secured at least a split in the series.

The two teams will meet in the series finale Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday for a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs.

Homestand Highlights!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! Hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday!

Friday: Decades Night (each inning represents a different decade) and Supper Clubber Friday!

Saturday: Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday and Beloit Health System Day!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

