Stephan's Tie-Breaking Home Run Lifts Dragons to 2-1 Win

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Anthony Stephan lined a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning and Dylan Simmons pitched a scoreless ninth as the Dragons edged the Lake County Captains 2-1 on Saturday night. The Dragons can earn a split of the six-game series with a win in the finale of the set on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 8,225 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored a single run in the fourth inning and Lake County tied the game in the sixth before the game went to the late innings, still tied 1-1. With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Dayton's Anthony Stephan lined a home run down the right field line to break the tie and give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. The homer was Stephan's seventh of the year and his third in his last 10 games.

In the ninth, Lake County greeted new Dayton pitcher Dylan Simmons with a lead off single, but Simmons got an infield pop-out and a game-ending double play grounder to first baseman Carter Graham, who threw to second for the force, and then raced back to the bag to take the return throw from shortstop David Wendzel to complete the play and give the Dragons their second win in five games in the series.

Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was brilliant, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings, a fifth inning single, with six strikeouts. Lorant left the game with a 1-0 lead after Dayton scored in the fourth. Yerlin Confidan singled to right field to start the inning, went to third on Graham's double down the left field line, and scored on John Michael Faile's ground out to make it 1-0. The Captains scored the tying run against Dayton reliever Joseph Menefee in the sixth.

Dragons reliever Cody Adcock (1-4) earned the win, tossing two and one-third scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Adcock pitched out of trouble in the seventh when Lake County advanced a runner to third with one out. Adcock got a big strikeout and then an inning-ending ground out to keep the game tied.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Confidan was 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run. Stephan, Graham and Carlos Jorge each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-25, 34-69) host the Captains (24-17, 59-48) on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District at 1:05 pm in the last game of the six-game series. Nick Sando (1-3, 5.70) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

