Timely Hit Eludes Chiefs in 4-3 Defeat

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - In a game of missed opportunities, the Peoria Chiefs came up short against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday evening at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs were just 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position on Saturday and left 11 men on base. Peoria left the tying run on base in each of the final three innings, including the eighth, when they left the bags full.

Peoria chipped away in the bottom of the sixth inning, stringing together their best rally of the night. With one out, Wisconsin catcher Marco Dinges uncorked a wild throw to first base on a pickoff attempt, allowing a run to score and cutting the lead to 4-2. After a single, Ryan Campos doubled to left field to bring the Chiefs within a run at 4-3.

Wisconsin's bullpen did just enough to limit the Chiefs the rest of the way. Right-handers Aaron Rund and Yerlin Rodriguez combined to work the final three innings. Rodriguez worked around three walks and a wild pitch in the game's final two frames to earn the save.

The Rattlers struck first in the top of the first inning. With one out and a runner at second base, a single from Dinges drove home a run to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead.

Peoria answered back in the third inning, after two walks put two aboard to start the inning. A flyout moved the lead runner to third base, and a double steal brought home Anyelo Encarnacion, tying it at one.

In the fourth inning, with runners on second and third base, a balk by Chiefs starter Frank Elissalt brought home a run and made it 2-1. Moments later, a second Elissalt balk scored Juan Baez to extend the Wisconsin lead to 3-1. Later in the frame, Luiyin Alastre doubled to center field to cap off the frame at 4-1. Elissalt was charged with the loss in his Dozer Park debut.

The series wraps up Sunday with right-hander Nate Dohm on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a lunch box in celebration of Homer's Birthday, presented by Sky High. Enjoy $5 kids tickets, and stick around after the game for postgame Kids Run the Bases, On-Field Catch, and Autographs, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.







