Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, August 9, 2025 l Game #103 (38)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (24-16, 59-47) at Dayton Dragons (12-25, 33-69)

LH Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.23) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: Lake County 6, Dayton 1. The Captains broke open a close game with four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-0 lead while the Dragons could not take advantage of three bases loaded opportunities in their comeback bid. Dayton left 13 runners on base (same as Lake County) while going 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. The Dragons did not have a hit until the fourth inning and finished with eight, led by Carter Graham (2 for 3, 2 BB, R).

Current Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons are 1-3 in the series. Lake County has outscored the Dragons 20-13 in the four games. The Dragons are batting .211 as a team and have not hit a home run in the series, averaging 3.3 runs/game. The Dragons team ERA in the series is 4.25 and they have two errors in the set.

Player Notes:

Jack Moss in his first 18 games with the Dragons is 17 for 52 (.327) with seven walks and an OBP of .406.

Ariel Almonte over his last 14 games is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in his last nine games is 11 for 34 (.324) with two home runs and two doubles.

Carter Graham in his last six games is 8 for 21 (.381) with one home run and one double.

Graham Osman in his last five games: 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 11 BB, 17 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last six games: 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024 and began Wednesday's game with four scoreless innings before allowing the only Lake County run of the night in the fifth.

The Dragons have received Triple-A infielder Davis Wendzel on an injury rehab assignment. Wendzel played in 28 games in the Major Leagues in 2024 with the Texas Rangers.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, August 10 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.60) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.70) TV: Dayton's CW

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







