Whitecaps Walk-off Cedar Rapids, 5-4

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps sit one win away from their third six-game series sweep of the season after Andrew Jenkins delivered a walk-off RBI single in a 5-4 ten-inning victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 6,340 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Jenkins, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Month, finished 2-for-5, including the game-winning single, as the Whitecaps secured their ninth walk-off victory of the year. Meanwhile, relievers Dariel Fregio, Marco Jimenez, Moises Rodriguez, and Joe Adametz strung together 5.1 scoreless frames with six strikeouts to help the 'Caps secure the win.

The 'Caps struck in the first inning as shortstop John Peck plated Seth Stephenson on a sacrifice fly, jumping in front 1-0. West Michigan then piled on three runs in the fourth inning, featuring a two-run double from second baseman Woody Hadeen, making it 4-0 Whitecaps. Cedar Rapids responded in the fifth as outfielder Caden Kendle and designated hitter Eduardo Tait both added two-run doubles, tying the game at 4-4. Both teams stymied the final four frames as the Kernels left three runners in scoring position while the Whitecaps left a pair of runners on third base, sending the game into extra innings tied at 4-4.

Adametz took over on the mound for West Michigan in the tenth, where he left Tait stranded at third base with an inning-ending strikeout before Jenkins came through with the game-winning RBI single in the bottom half, plating Jackson Strong and sending West Michigan to the dramatic 5-4 walk-off win.

The Whitecaps improve to 29-12 in the second half and 73-33 overall, while the Kernels fall to 19-21 in the second half and 59-47 overall. Adametz (2-4) secures his second win with a scoreless tenth inning, while Kernels reliever Ruddy Gomez (0-1) suffers his first loss, allowing one unearned run through 1.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps have now won eight of their last nine games while Jenkins stretches his hitting streak to 17-straight games, the longest of any 'Caps player this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish their six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels with a Sunday matinee from LMCU Ballpark at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Joe Miller and Jacob Kisting make the starts in a rematch of the series opener on Tuesday. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







