Stull Transferred to 7-Day IL; Reyes Released

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eston Stull has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right elbow impingement and LHP Wilker Reyes has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with 12 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at West Michigan tonight at 6:05.

