TinCaps Drop Series to South Bend
August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night, falling to the South Bend Cubs 4-1 at Four Winds Field.
South Bend (44-62, 21-19), for the first time this series, scored the game's first run. In the bottom of the third inning, Cristian Hernandez (No. 10 Cubs prospect) launched a two-run home run the opposite way to right field - his sixth home run of the season.
Third Baseman Reggie Preciado lined an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to put the Cubs up 3-0. Shortstop Ryan Jackson singled, walked, and scored the TinCaps' lone run, having reached base in now 38 of his 41 games played in Fort Wayne (50-56, 19-22).
Cubs' designated hitter Ariel Armas once again reached all four times he went to the plate, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, and a walk. It is his fourth three-hit game this week and fifth of the season - all of which have come against Fort Wayne. Armas is 14-for-16 (.875) this series and has the best batting average in MiLB in August at .640. This series alone has risen his batting average up 43 points (.189 to .232)
A day removed from his 22nd birthday, left-fielder Kasen Wells reached three times, including a pair of singles, for his first High-A multi-hit game.
Relievers Eiker Huizi and Luis Germán combined for three shutout innings in relief, striking out four batters.
Next Game: Sunday, August 10 vs. South Bend (2:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez
- Cubs Probable Starter RHP Yenrri Rojas
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
