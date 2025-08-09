Loons Top Error-Prone Lugs, 6-1

August 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (24-16, 58-47) took advantage of five errors in a 6-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (17-24, 53-54) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

A Darlyn Montero double and C.J. Pittaro RBI single gave the Nuts an early 1-0 lead - but Lansing managed only two further hits against Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns and relievers Nicolas Cruz and Evan Shaw, while the Loons took control of the game.

A pair of walks, a wild pitch, and a fielder's choice in the fourth gave Great Lakes a 2-1 lead against Corey Avant, who finished with four innings of four-hit, two-walk, five-strikeout ball.

Carlos Rojas welcomed back Wei-En Lin from the Injured List with a home run opening the fifth inning, and a Jordan Thompson sac fly off of Lin in the sixth increased the lead to 4-1.

After a scoreless seventh from Blaze Pontes, the Loons closed out the night with two unearned runs against Henry Gómez.

Great Lakes has won three of five games in the series entering the Sunday 1:05 p.m. finale, featuring a matchup of Lansing right-hander Steven Echavarria and Great Lakes lefty Adam Serwinowski.

After the series concludes, the Lugnuts return home to welcome in Dayton from August 12-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







