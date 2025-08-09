Loons Win 6-1, Lugnuts Commit Five Errors

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (58-47) (24-16) benefited from five Lansing Lugnuts (53-54) (17-24) errors, a 6-1 win on a 90-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Maddux Bruns matched a career-best, going five innings. The left-hander permitted only one run in a two-hit second for Lansing. That was the only inning they earned a hit.

- The Lugnuts committed an error in the second, third, and fourth innings, respectively. A wild pitch and a fielder's choice scored two in the fourth. Corey Avant walked two to start the inning.

- Carlos Rojas rocked his second home run of 2025 in the fifth. Wei-En Lin entered from the bullpen, and after getting ahead 0-2, Rojas blasted a changeup 400 feet and 100 mph off the bat.

- In the sixth, Jordan Thompson plated a run with a sac fly. Elijah Hainline walked aboard to score; he walked and scored in the fourth, too.

- A two-error ninth for Lansing aided two runs for Great Lakes. Joe Vetrano singled for the third time on the night, and Jordan Thompson reached on a fielder's choice. An error at second base put two across.

- The Loons bullpen went four scoreless. Nicolas Cruz struck out three in two innings. Evan Shaw retired all six he faced, punching out two and earning the save.

Kendall George had a two-hit game, his 22nd of the season.

