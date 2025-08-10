Rain Forces Cancellation of Chiefs-Rattlers Finale

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Due to wet grounds, Sunday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs was canceled. It will not be made up.

Tickets from Sunday's home game can be exchanged for any remaining home game this season or any 2026 April home game. The Chiefs are home just six more times in 2025. They host the rival South Bend Cubs August 26-31.

After a day off on Monday, the Chiefs will hit the road for a 12-game road trip starting Tuesday at Lake County. First pitch for the opener is set for 7:00 PM EDT/6:00 PM CDT.







