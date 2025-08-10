Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Lake County)

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 10, 2025 l Game #104 (39)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (24-17, 59-48) at Dayton Dragons (13-25, 34-69)

LH Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.60) vs. LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 2, Lake County 1. Anthony Stephan lined a tie-breaking home run down the right field line with one out in the eighth inning to key the Dragons win. Dylan Simmons pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save, getting a game ending double play ground ball. Dragons starter Nestor Lorant was brilliant over five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, a single in the fifth. Yerlin Confidan had three hits including a double.

Current Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons are 2-3 in the series. Lake County has outscored the Dragons 21-15 in the five games. The Dragons are batting .234 as a team and have hit one home run in the series, averaging 3.0 runs/game. The Dragons team ERA in the series is 3.60 and they have two errors in the set.

Transactions: Infielder Victor Acosta has been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Player Notes:

Jack Moss in his first 18 games with the Dragons is 17 for 52 (.327) with seven walks and an OBP of .406.

Ariel Almonte over his last 14 games is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in his last 10 games is 13 for 38 (.342) with three home runs and two doubles.

Carter Graham in his last seven games is 10 for 24 (.417) with one home run and two doubles.

Yerlin Confidan in the current series with Lake County is 7 for 17 (.412) with a double and 3 RBI.

Graham Osman in his last five games: 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 11 BB, 17 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last seven games: 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024 and began Wednesday's game with four scoreless innings before allowing the only Lake County run of the night in the fifth.

The Dragons have received Triple-A infielder Davis Wendzel on an injury rehab assignment. Wendzel played in 28 games in the Major Leagues in 2024 with the Texas Rangers.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, August 12 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.93) at Lansing RH Grant Judkins (7-7, 4.14)

Wednesday, August 13 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-6, 4.33) at Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (1-2, 5.33)

Thursday, August 14 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) at Lansing RH Kenya Huggins (0-0, 3.60)

Friday, August 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (4-6, 3.74)

Saturday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Lansing RH Grant Judkins

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







