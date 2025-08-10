'Caps Sweep Kernels in 4-2 Win
August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps completed their third six-game series sweep of the season as second baseman Jack Penney delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning of a 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 5,870 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.
Penney, who delivered a two-run go-ahead base hit in the 'Caps 8-2 victory on Wednesday, came through again with another two-run single in the eighth to hand West Michigan a 4-2 lead. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps pitching staff finishes the six-game series with an ERA of 1.80, as starting pitcher Joe Miller combined with relievers Freddy Pacheco, Haden Erbe, and Colin Fields to hold Cedar Rapids to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the victory.
Miller started the game strong, allowing just one run, a solo home run from outfielder Maddux Houghton in the fifth inning, taking the 1-0 lead. West Michigan responded in the bottom half of the fifth inning as outfielder Brett Callahan blasted a two-run go-ahead homer over the right field wall, jumping in front 2-1. Cedar Rapids tied the ballgame in the sixth inning with a solo home run from third baseman Brandon Winokur, 2-2. 'Caps shortstop Woody Hadeen opened the eighth inning with a single before catcher Archer Brookman reached on a walk, opening the door for Penney's two-run single, launching West Michigan in front 4-2. Fields capped off two scoreless innings of work by retiring the Kernels in order in the ninth inning, putting the finishing touches on the 4-2 win and sending West Michigan to the six-game series sweep.
The Whitecaps improve to 30-12 in the second half and 74-33 overall, while the Kernels fall to 19-22 in the second half and 59-48 overall. Fields (7-1) secures his seventh win of the season with two scoreless innings of work while Cedar Rapids reliever Brennen Oxford (1-1) suffers his first loss, giving up two runs through an inning pitched. The Whitecaps finish the 12-game homestand with a record of 10-2 and are now 23-6 against teams from the Midwest League West Division this year.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series from Parkview Field against the Fort Wayne Tincaps beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Preston Howey and Ian Koenig get the starts for the Whitecaps and TinCaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
PLAYOFF PLANS
The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.
