Whitecaps Introduce Wave 'N' Save Menu for 2026 Season

Published on March 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark are making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy a full gameday experience without breaking the bank. The team is proud to introduce the Wave 'n' Save Menu, a value-focused concession program offering eight fan-favorite items priced at just $5 each, putting great food and drinks within reach for every fan this season.

With affordability at the forefront, the Wave 'n' Save Menu is designed to ensure that a night at the ballpark remains one of West Michigan's best family-friendly values. The tide of overpriced stadium food stops here, from classic ballpark bites to refreshing drinks. Every item on the menu is priced to keep fans focused on what matters most: family, affordability and fun.

"The Wave 'n' Save Menu was crafted with fans in mind," said Ben Love, Director of Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "We want every fan who walks through the gates of LMCU Ballpark to know a night at the ballpark can be both memorable and affordable. It's another way we're working to make Whitecaps baseball one of the best entertainment values in West Michigan," said Love.

The Wave 'n' Save Menu

Wave 'n' Save Menu items will be available at Crash's Cravings, Franky's Favorites and other various locations throughout the ballpark on gamedays. Packed with classic ballpark staples fans crave, the Wave 'n' Save Menu keeps families fed while delivering unbeatable value all season long. The following eight items will be available for just $5 each at LMCU Ballpark:

Hot Dog

Small Fries

Bavarian Pretzel

Popcorn Cup

Chips & Cheese

Great Lakes Potato Chips

16 oz. Soda

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone/Cup The Wave 'n' Save Menu will be available at LMCU Ballpark beginning with the West Michigan Whitecaps' home opener on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.







Midwest League Stories from March 16, 2026

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