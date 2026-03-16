Larry Larson Named New Broadcast Voice of the Chiefs

Published on March 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced Larry Larson as the team's new broadcast voice. Larson will also serve as the media relations manager, succeeding Cody Schindler after his five-year run in the broadcast booth with the Chiefs.

A familiar voice in Central Illinois, Larson is a 2022 graduate of Bradley University's Charley Steiner School of Sports Communication and is the co-founder of Clutch Sports Media.

"We are super excited to find our Next Voice of the Chiefs right here in our backyard. I've known Larry since he was a Sophomore at Bradley University," Chiefs GM Jason Mott said. "Larry brings extensive experience across multiple levels and teams in Minor League Baseball, as well as strong media connections throughout Central Illinois, which is always a plus. I can't wait to hear Larry behind the Mic April 3rd in Cedar Rapids."

Larson returns to the Midwest League after spending 2025 as the voice of the Charleston RiverDogs, the Rays' Single-A Affiliate. He began his Minor League broadcasting career with a two-season stint with the Beloit Sky Carp.

Outside of baseball, Larson broadcasts Southern Illinois' men's basketball and football on ESPN+ and serves as the radio voice of Saluki women's basketball.

"Peoria is a place that has meant so much to me personally and professionally," Larson said. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to become the voice of the city's professional baseball team. I'm looking forward to picking up where Cody left off in entertaining Chiefs and Cardinals fans on a nightly basis. I want to thank Jason Mott and the Chiefs organization for the opportunity."

Larson will serve as the play-by-play voice of all 132 Chiefs games, and can be heard via free audio stream on PeoriaChiefs.com for every game, as well as MiLB.tv and Bally Live for all home games.

The Chiefs open the season on the road at Cedar Rapids on April 3rd before opening the home schedule on Tuesday, April 7 by hosting the South Bend Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from March 16, 2026

Larry Larson Named New Broadcast Voice of the Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs

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