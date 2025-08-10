RHP Caleb Kilian Expected to Pitch for South Bend Cubs on Rehab Assignment Sunday

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian is expected to make a rehabilitation assignment appearance with the South Bend Cubs in the club's home series finale against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon. Kilian will work in a bullpen role during his rehab assignment with South Bend, and is expected to pitch Sunday.

Kilian, who was acquired by the Chicago Cubs from the San Francisco Giants in the trade on July 30, 2021 that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco, has pitched in parts of three seasons with Chicago in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Kilian was traded to the Cubs in the deal, along with former South Bend Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario. Originally an 8th-round pick by the Giants in 2019, Kilian made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cubs on June 4, 2022.

After debuting this season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and pitching in one game, Kilian was placed on the 60-Day Injured List on April 19. Sunday will be the right-hander's first live game action since.

In 2024, Kilian also pitched on a rehab assignment with the South Bend Cubs, making three appearances in the Midwest League on July 2 and 5 against Peoria, and then at Dayton on July 9. The appearance on the road versus the Dragons included two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Already a part of the list of Chicago Cubs players to rehab in South Bend, the group features Dexter Fowler (2016), Jason Heyward (2017), Yu Darvish (2018, 2x), Drew Smyly (2018-2022-2024), Mike Montgomery (2019), Victor Caratini (2019), Ben Zobrist (2019), Derek Holland (2019), Nico Hoerner (2021), Rowan Wick (2021), Wade Miley (2022, 2x), Kilian (2024), and Yency Almonte (2025).

Almonte pitched in his fourth game with South Bend last night, and also remains on the Cubs roster for Sunday's game against Fort Wayne.

South Bend will conclude its longest homestand of the season against the TinCaps today at 2:05 PM. The Cubs will then head on the road for the most important series of the season yet against first-place Beloit, with South Bend being just 2.0 games back of the top spot in the West Division. For Sunday tickets at Four Winds Field, visit SouthBendCubs.com.







