Wisconsin's Series Finale in Peoria Canceled

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - Sunday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions at Dozer Park. Since this was the final scheduled meeting between the teams, it will not be rescheduled.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday with game one of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. Game time is 6:40pm.

Tuesday night is also a return of Los Granjeros de Wisconsin as the Rattlers celebrate baseball's Hispanic Heritage as part of the final Copa de la Diversion game of the season. Players and coaches will wear their special Granjeros jerseys for the final time this season. Those jerseys are available in auctions at this link starting Tuesday, August 12 at 10:00am and ending on Sunday, August 17. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Fox Communities Credit Union will hand out cash envelopes to all fans with tickets in a lucky section on Tuesday. All envelopes will have cash inside. Make sure you are sitting in your seat to see how much cash is inside your envelope. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.







