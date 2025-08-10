Sky Carp Take Series with 6-2 Win

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Sky Carp took advantage of a big third inning to post a 6-2 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits Sunday afternoon.

The win allowed the Carp to head home with a two-game edge on the River Bandits for first place in the Midwest League Western Division standings with 24 games left to play.

The Carp entered the bottom of the third trailing 1-0. Jesus Hernandez and Brandon Compton walked to start the inning. A double steal by the two runners combined with a throwing error on the Bandits catcher tied the game.

Aiva Arquette hit an RBI single to give the Carp the lead. Micah McDowell later hit a two-run single to make it 4-1, and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart capped the scoring with a base hit to score the fifth run.

The Carp capped their scoring with an RBI double by Cody Schrier in the ninth inning.

Brandon White led the Carp on the mound, pitching five frames and giving up just one run. White didn't allow a walk and struck out two. Holt Jones allowed a run in two frames, and Nick Maldonado pitched the final two frames without giving up a run to notch his second save of the season.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday for a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs.

Homestand Highlights!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! Hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday!

Friday: Decades Night (each inning represents a different decade) and Supper Clubber Friday!

Saturday: Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday and Beloit Health System Day!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







