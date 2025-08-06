Bandits Even Series with 3-0 Shutout

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - After Tuesday's marathon game that resulted in an extra-inning Sky Carp victory, the River Bandits evened the showdown series at a game each with a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.

The Bandits plated a pair of runs in the second inning against Noble Meyer, then scored the game's only other run in the fourth against Nick Maldonado.

The Sky Carp were held hitless until Aiva Arquette singled with two outs in the eighth inning. Ian Lewis and Wilson Weber later added knocks for the Carp, while Brandon Compton drew three walks.

Chase Centala continued to be outstanding out of the bullpen, throwing two scoreless innings.

The teams are now tied with 28 games left in the season.

The two teams will do battle again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday, August 12 for a series against the South Bend Cubs.

Homestand Highlights!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! Hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday!

Friday: Decades Night (each inning represents a different decade) and Supper Clubber Friday!

Saturday: Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday and Beloit Health System Day!

